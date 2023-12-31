The Milwaukee Panthers (4-7, 0-1 Horizon League) face the Wright State Raiders (4-6, 1-0 Horizon League) in a matchup of Horizon League squads at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Wright State vs. Milwaukee Game Information

Wright State Players to Watch

  • Trey Calvin: 22.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tanner Holden: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Brandon Noel: 11.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • AJ Braun: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Alex Huibregste: 7.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Milwaukee Players to Watch

  • Kentrell Pullian: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • BJ Freeman: 19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Markeith Browning II: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Faizon Fields: 6.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Elijah Jamison: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Wright State vs. Milwaukee Stat Comparison

Milwaukee Rank Milwaukee AVG Wright State AVG Wright State Rank
207th 73.9 Points Scored 81.6 52nd
311th 77.5 Points Allowed 80.0 340th
198th 36.2 Rebounds 35.4 238th
25th 11.9 Off. Rebounds 9.1 189th
98th 8.4 3pt Made 6.0 305th
239th 12.7 Assists 13.1 211th
89th 10.8 Turnovers 12.3 214th

