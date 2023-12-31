The Wright State Raiders (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) are favored (by 4.5 points) to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 166.5.

Wright State vs. Milwaukee Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wright State -4.5 166.5

Wright State Betting Records & Stats

Wright State and its opponents have gone over 166.5 combined points in six of 11 games this season.

Wright State has had an average of 162.3 points in its games this season, 4.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Raiders' ATS record is 4-7-0 this season.

Both Wright State and Milwaukee have covered the spread 36.4% of the time this season, resulting in a 4-7-0 ATS record for the Raiders and a 4-7-0 record for the Panthers.

Wright State vs. Milwaukee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 166.5 % of Games Over 166.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wright State 6 54.5% 83.5 158.6 78.8 156.5 156 Milwaukee 3 27.3% 75.1 158.6 77.7 156.5 149

Additional Wright State Insights & Trends

Wright State covered 11 times in 22 matchups with a spread in conference play last season.

The Raiders put up 5.8 more points per game (83.5) than the Panthers allow (77.7).

Wright State is 3-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when scoring more than 77.7 points.

Wright State vs. Milwaukee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wright State 4-7-0 1-3 8-3-0 Milwaukee 4-7-0 3-1 8-3-0

Wright State vs. Milwaukee Home/Away Splits

Wright State Milwaukee 4-2 Home Record 4-2 0-4 Away Record 1-4 1-3-0 Home ATS Record 1-3-0 1-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-2-0 89.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.7 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-0-0 4-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-2-0

