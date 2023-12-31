The Robert Morris Colonials (4-6) play the Wright State Raiders (6-4) in a clash of Horizon squads at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Wright State vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Wright State Players to Watch

Alexis Hutchison: 17.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Layne Ferrell: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.8 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.8 BLK Rachel Loobie: 8.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Kacee Baumhower: 11.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Cara VanKempen: 6.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Robert Morris Players to Watch

Danielle Vuletich: 7.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Naomi Barnwell: 9.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Simone Morris: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Louella Allana: 5.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Alejandra Mastral: 6.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

