Wright State vs. Robert Morris December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Robert Morris Colonials (4-6) play the Wright State Raiders (6-4) in a clash of Horizon squads at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Wright State vs. Robert Morris Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Wright State Players to Watch
- Alexis Hutchison: 17.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Layne Ferrell: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Rachel Loobie: 8.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Kacee Baumhower: 11.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cara VanKempen: 6.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
Robert Morris Players to Watch
- Danielle Vuletich: 7.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Naomi Barnwell: 9.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Simone Morris: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Louella Allana: 5.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alejandra Mastral: 6.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
