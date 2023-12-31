The Robert Morris Colonials (6-6) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Wright State Raiders (8-6) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at UPMC Events Center.

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wright State vs. Robert Morris Scoring Comparison

The Raiders put up an average of 71.3 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 62.0 the Colonials allow to opponents.

Wright State is 8-2 when it scores more than 62.0 points.

Robert Morris is 6-4 when it allows fewer than 71.3 points.

The Colonials put up 61.2 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 69.1 the Raiders give up.

Robert Morris is 2-0 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Wright State is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 61.2 points.

The Colonials are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, 5.0% lower than the Raiders allow to opponents (43.5%).

The Raiders shoot 42.6% from the field, 5.2% higher than the Colonials allow.

Wright State Leaders

Alexis Hutchison: 19.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (29-for-85)

19.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (29-for-85) Layne Ferrell: 11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 48.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 48.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Kacee Baumhower: 12.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)

12.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60) Rachel Loobie: 7.9 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

7.9 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Cara VanKempen: 5.1 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

Wright State Schedule