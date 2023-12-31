Sunday's contest between the Youngstown State Penguins (4-9) and IUPUI Jaguars (2-10) matching up at Beeghly Center has a projected final score of 68-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Youngstown State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on December 31.

Their last time out, the Penguins lost 82-68 to Wright State on Friday.

Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 68, IUPUI 61

Other Horizon Predictions

Youngstown State Schedule Analysis

The Penguins notched their signature win of the season on December 6, when they defeated the Akron Zips, who rank No. 239 in our computer rankings, 53-52.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Youngstown State is 3-6 (.333%) -- tied for the fourth-most defeats.

Youngstown State 2023-24 Best Wins

53-52 at home over Akron (No. 239) on December 6

55-41 at home over Xavier (No. 303) on November 8

69-32 on the road over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 359) on December 9

Youngstown State Leaders

Emily Saunders: 11.5 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 65.4 FG%

11.5 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 65.4 FG% Dena Jarrells: 10 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (24-for-72)

10 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (24-for-72) Malia Magestro: 7.5 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (14-for-57)

7.5 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (14-for-57) Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)

8.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61) Paige Shy: 7.4 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 28 3PT% (14-for-50)

Youngstown State Performance Insights

The Penguins are being outscored by 1.1 points per game with a -14 scoring differential overall. They put up 58 points per game (300th in college basketball) and allow 59.1 per contest (88th in college basketball).

Youngstown State's offense has been more productive in Horizon games this season, scoring 60.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 58 PPG.

The Penguins post 59.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 54.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.5 points per contest.

Defensively, Youngstown State has been better at home this season, ceding 55 points per game, compared to 61.5 on the road.

