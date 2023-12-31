Sunday's game that pits the Youngstown State Penguins (10-3, 2-0 Horizon League) versus the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) at Beeghly Center has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Youngstown State, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM on December 31.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Youngstown State vs. Oakland Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Youngstown, Ohio

Venue: Beeghly Center

Youngstown State vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 74, Oakland 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Youngstown State vs. Oakland

Computer Predicted Spread: Youngstown State (-3.9)

Youngstown State (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

Youngstown State is 6-3-0 against the spread, while Oakland's ATS record this season is 9-5-0. The Penguins have a 4-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Golden Grizzlies have a record of 8-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Youngstown State is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall in its last 10 contests, while Oakland has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Youngstown State Performance Insights

The Penguins outscore opponents by 13.6 points per game (scoring 81.5 points per game to rank 49th in college basketball while allowing 67.9 per outing to rank 108th in college basketball) and have a +177 scoring differential overall.

Youngstown State ranks 19th in the country at 42.1 rebounds per game. That's 8.4 more than the 33.7 its opponents average.

Youngstown State hits 1.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.8 (70th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5.

The Penguins rank 84th in college basketball with 100.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 47th in college basketball defensively with 83.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Youngstown State has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (94th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.4 (243rd in college basketball).

