How to Watch Youngstown State vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Youngstown State Penguins (10-3, 2-0 Horizon League) look to continue a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET.
Youngstown State vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Youngstown State Stats Insights
- The Penguins are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Golden Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- In games Youngstown State shoots higher than 45.4% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Penguins are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 290th.
- The 81.5 points per game the Penguins score are 7.9 more points than the Golden Grizzlies give up (73.6).
- Youngstown State has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 73.6 points.
Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison
- Youngstown State is putting up 92.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is averaging 69 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Penguins are allowing 9.4 fewer points per game (63.6) than away from home (73).
- In terms of three-pointers, Youngstown State has played better at home this year, sinking 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 31.6% three-point percentage on the road.
Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|Bethany (WV)
|W 107-70
|Beeghly Center
|12/18/2023
|Westminster (PA)
|W 117-45
|Beeghly Center
|12/21/2023
|Navy
|W 75-65
|Beeghly Center
|12/31/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Beeghly Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Northern Kentucky
|-
|Truist Arena
|1/7/2024
|IUPUI
|-
|Beeghly Center
