The IUPUI Jaguars (2-8) play a fellow Horizon squad, the Youngstown State Penguins (4-7), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Beeghly Center. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET.

Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Youngstown State Players to Watch

Emily Saunders: 11.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

IUPUI Players to Watch

Katie Davidson: 18.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

