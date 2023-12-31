How to Watch the Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A pair of struggling teams square off when the Youngstown State Penguins (4-9) host the IUPUI Jaguars (2-10) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Penguins will look to stop a three-game losing run versus the Jaguars, who have lost three in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars put up an average of 62.9 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 59.1 the Penguins give up to opponents.
- IUPUI is 2-4 when it scores more than 59.1 points.
- Youngstown State has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.9 points.
- The Penguins score 20.8 fewer points per game (58) than the Jaguars allow (78.8).
- The Penguins shoot 39.9% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Jaguars concede defensively.
Youngstown State Leaders
- Emily Saunders: 11.5 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 65.4 FG%
- Dena Jarrells: 10 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (24-for-72)
- Malia Magestro: 7.5 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (14-for-57)
- Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)
- Paige Shy: 7.4 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 28 3PT% (14-for-50)
Youngstown State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|L 55-47
|Reilly Center
|12/21/2023
|Canisius
|L 65-59
|Beeghly Center
|12/29/2023
|Wright State
|L 82-68
|Beeghly Center
|12/31/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Beeghly Center
|1/3/2024
|Oakland
|-
|Beeghly Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
