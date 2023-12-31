The Youngstown State Penguins (10-3, 2-0 Horizon League) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they take on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Beeghly Center. The matchup airs at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 148.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Youngstown State vs. Oakland Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Beeghly Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Youngstown State -4.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Youngstown State Betting Records & Stats

Youngstown State's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 148.5 points three times.

The average total in Youngstown State's outings this year is 149.5, one more than this matchup's over/under.

The Penguins have a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Youngstown State has covered the spread more often than Oakland this season, tallying an ATS record of 6-3-0, as opposed to the 9-5-0 record of Oakland.

Youngstown State vs. Oakland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Youngstown State 3 33.3% 81.5 152.7 67.9 141.5 148.1 Oakland 6 42.9% 71.2 152.7 73.6 141.5 145.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Youngstown State Insights & Trends

Youngstown State put together a 12-10-0 record against the spread in conference play last season.

The Penguins record 7.9 more points per game (81.5) than the Golden Grizzlies allow (73.6).

Youngstown State is 4-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall when scoring more than 73.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Youngstown State vs. Oakland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Youngstown State 6-3-0 3-1 4-5-0 Oakland 9-5-0 5-2 8-6-0

Youngstown State vs. Oakland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Youngstown State Oakland 14-3 Home Record 8-6 9-6 Away Record 5-10 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 84.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 80.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 13-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.