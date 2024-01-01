The Toronto Raptors (12-20) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-14) as just 1.5-point favorites on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and BSOH. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: SportsNet and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -1.5 224.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland has played 18 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 224.5 points.

Cleveland's games this season have had an average of 224.1 points, 0.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Cleveland has put together a 17-15-0 record against the spread.

The Cavaliers have come away with six wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cleveland has won six of its 13 games, or 46.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Cleveland has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cavaliers vs Raptors Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 18 56.2% 113.7 225.7 115.0 227 225.1 Cavaliers 18 56.2% 112.0 225.7 112.0 227 223.6

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

Cleveland has gone 5-5 over its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

The Cavaliers have gone over the total in five of their past 10 outings.

Against the spread, Cleveland has had better results on the road (10-5-0) than at home (7-10-0).

The Cavaliers score an average of 112.0 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 115.0 the Raptors give up.

Cleveland is 8-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall when it scores more than 115.0 points.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 17-15 8-6 16-16 Raptors 15-17 7-8 17-15

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Point Insights

Cavaliers Raptors 112.0 Points Scored (PG) 113.7 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 8-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-4 8-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-5 112.0 Points Allowed (PG) 115.0 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 11-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-2 14-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-4

