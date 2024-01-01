Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee January 1 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Monday's Horizon schedule includes the Milwaukee Panthers (6-6) against the Cleveland State Vikings (9-2), at 3:00 PM ET.
Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- Colbi Maples: 16.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carmen Villalobos: 6.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mickayla Perdue: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sara Guerreiro: 6.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordana Reisma: 6.4 PTS, 5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- Kendall Nead: 18.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kamy Peppler: 11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jada Donaldson: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Angie Cera: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jorey Buwalda: 7.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
