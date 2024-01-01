The Milwaukee Panthers (7-7) face the Cleveland State Vikings (11-3) on Monday at 3:00 PM ET in Horizon action.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison

The Vikings' 77.4 points per game are 15.9 more points than the 61.5 the Panthers give up.

When it scores more than 61.5 points, Cleveland State is 11-3.

Milwaukee's record is 7-7 when it allows fewer than 77.4 points.

The Panthers score 67.6 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 65.2 the Vikings give up.

Milwaukee is 6-2 when scoring more than 65.2 points.

When Cleveland State gives up fewer than 67.6 points, it is 11-0.

This season the Panthers are shooting 42.9% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Vikings concede.

The Vikings make 46% of their shots from the field, 6.4% higher than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Cleveland State Leaders

Colbi Maples: 17.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

17.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Carmen Villalobos: 7.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

7.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Mickayla Perdue: 14.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 36 3PT% (27-for-75)

14.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 36 3PT% (27-for-75) Jordana Reisma: 7.5 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 51.1 FG%

7.5 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 51.1 FG% Sara Guerreiro: 5.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cleveland State Schedule