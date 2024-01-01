Isaac Okoro and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates will match up versus the Toronto Raptors on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 29, Okoro put up eight points in a 119-111 loss against the Bucks.

We're going to break down Okoro's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Isaac Okoro Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.4 10.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.7 Assists 2.5 2.1 2.8 PRA -- 13.9 16.8 PR -- 11.8 14 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.3



Isaac Okoro Insights vs. the Raptors

Okoro has taken 6.2 shots per game this season and made 3.0 per game, which account for 5.0% and 5.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 2.6 threes per game, or 5.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Okoro's opponents, the Raptors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.8 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 100.8 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

The Raptors are the 17th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 115 points per game.

On the boards, the Raptors are 15th in the league, allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Raptors are 24th in the NBA, allowing 27.4 per game.

The Raptors allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

Isaac Okoro vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 10 2 0 0 0 0 0

