The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Jarrett Allen, face the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 119-111 loss against the Bucks, Allen tallied 30 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

Below, we look at Allen's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.3 16.5 Rebounds 11.5 9.3 10.9 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.7 PRA -- 26.4 31.1 PR -- 23.6 27.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Allen's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 8.4% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.8 per contest.

Allen's Cavaliers average 100.8 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Raptors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 101.8 possessions per contest.

Giving up 115.0 points per game, the Raptors are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Raptors are ranked 15th in the league, giving up 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Raptors concede 27.4 assists per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jarrett Allen vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 27 18 4 3 0 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.