Tuesday's contest that pits the Akron Zips (8-4, 0-0 MAC) versus the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6, 0-0 MAC) at NIU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 77-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Akron, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on January 2.

The game has no line set.

Akron vs. Northern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: NIU Convocation Center

Akron vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 77, Northern Illinois 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Akron vs. Northern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Akron (-3.3)

Akron (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.7

Both Northern Illinois and Akron are 5-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Huskies have hit the over in six games, while Zips games have gone over five times.

Akron Performance Insights

The Zips have a +125 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.4 points per game. They're putting up 76.8 points per game, 145th in college basketball, and are allowing 66.4 per outing to rank 84th in college basketball.

The 36.5 rebounds per game Akron accumulates rank 189th in the country, 5.7 more than the 30.8 its opponents record.

Akron connects on 2.6 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.3 (50th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7.

Akron forces 12.2 turnovers per game (177th in college basketball) while committing 12.5 (249th in college basketball).

