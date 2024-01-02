The Akron Zips (8-4, 0-0 MAC) are traveling to face the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6, 0-0 MAC) for a matchup of MAC foes at NIU Convocation Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Akron vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Akron Stats Insights

This season, the Zips have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.

Akron has a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.

The Zips are the 188th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies rank 138th.

The 76.8 points per game the Zips record are the same as the Huskies give up.

When Akron scores more than 78.4 points, it is 4-0.

Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Akron posted 79.9 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 69.8 points per contest.

The Zips ceded 64.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.6).

In home games, Akron made 2.1 more three-pointers per game (10.1) than in road games (8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to away from home (32.8%).

Akron Upcoming Schedule