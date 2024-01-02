The Akron Zips (8-4, 0-0 MAC) are traveling to face the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6, 0-0 MAC) for a matchup of MAC foes at NIU Convocation Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Akron vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Akron Stats Insights

  • This season, the Zips have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.
  • Akron has a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Zips are the 188th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies rank 138th.
  • The 76.8 points per game the Zips record are the same as the Huskies give up.
  • When Akron scores more than 78.4 points, it is 4-0.

Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Akron posted 79.9 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 69.8 points per contest.
  • The Zips ceded 64.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.6).
  • In home games, Akron made 2.1 more three-pointers per game (10.1) than in road games (8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to away from home (32.8%).

Akron Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Miami-Hamilton W 88-45 James A. Rhodes Arena
12/21/2023 Gardner-Webb W 94-90 James A. Rhodes Arena
12/30/2023 Saint Bonaventure L 62-61 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/2/2024 @ Northern Illinois - NIU Convocation Center
1/5/2024 Bowling Green - James A. Rhodes Arena
1/9/2024 @ Ball State - John E. Worthen Arena

