How to Watch Akron vs. Northern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Akron Zips (8-4, 0-0 MAC) are traveling to face the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6, 0-0 MAC) for a matchup of MAC foes at NIU Convocation Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Akron vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Akron Stats Insights
- This season, the Zips have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.
- Akron has a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Zips are the 188th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies rank 138th.
- The 76.8 points per game the Zips record are the same as the Huskies give up.
- When Akron scores more than 78.4 points, it is 4-0.
Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Akron posted 79.9 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 69.8 points per contest.
- The Zips ceded 64.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.6).
- In home games, Akron made 2.1 more three-pointers per game (10.1) than in road games (8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to away from home (32.8%).
Akron Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Miami-Hamilton
|W 88-45
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/21/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 94-90
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/30/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|L 62-61
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/2/2024
|@ Northern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|1/5/2024
|Bowling Green
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
