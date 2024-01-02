Akron vs. Northern Illinois January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-4, 0-0 MAC) playing the Akron Zips (7-3, 0-0 MAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Akron vs. Northern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Akron Players to Watch
- Enrique Freeman: 17.8 PTS, 12.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Nate Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sammy Hunter: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mikal Dawson: 8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Greg Tribble: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Northern Illinois Players to Watch
- David Coit: 17.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zarigue Nutter: 16.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Xavier Amos: 12.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 8.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Philmon Gebrewhit: 10.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Akron vs. Northern Illinois Stat Comparison
|Northern Illinois Rank
|Northern Illinois AVG
|Akron AVG
|Akron Rank
|49th
|82.2
|Points Scored
|76.7
|141st
|300th
|76.2
|Points Allowed
|64.5
|42nd
|99th
|38.5
|Rebounds
|36.6
|186th
|142nd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|136th
|203rd
|7.2
|3pt Made
|9.9
|26th
|285th
|12.0
|Assists
|15.5
|75th
|202nd
|12.1
|Turnovers
|12.7
|251st
