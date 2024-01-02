The Akron Zips (8-4, 0-0 MAC) hit the road in MAC play against the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Zips are 4.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has a point total of 149.5.

Akron vs. Northern Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: NIU Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Akron -4.5 149.5

Akron Betting Records & Stats

Akron and its opponents have gone over 149.5 combined points in three of nine games this season.

Akron has an average point total of 143.3 in its matchups this year, 6.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Zips have gone 5-4-0 ATS this season.

With their .556 ATS win percentages this year, both Akron (5-4-0 ATS) and Northern Illinois (5-4-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Akron vs. Northern Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Akron 3 33.3% 76.8 156.7 66.4 144.8 139.5 Northern Illinois 7 77.8% 79.9 156.7 78.4 144.8 154.4

Additional Akron Insights & Trends

Akron put together a 10-10-0 ATS record in conference action last year.

The 76.8 points per game the Zips average are the same as the Huskies allow.

When Akron totals more than 78.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Akron vs. Northern Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Akron 5-4-0 1-2 5-4-0 Northern Illinois 5-4-0 2-3 6-3-0

Akron vs. Northern Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Akron Northern Illinois 15-1 Home Record 5-7 5-6 Away Record 7-10 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

