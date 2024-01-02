The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Alex DeBrincat light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

  • In 12 of 37 games this season, DeBrincat has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • DeBrincat has picked up seven goals and six assists on the power play.
  • DeBrincat averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sharks are giving up 150 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

DeBrincat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:47 Home L 5-3
12/29/2023 Predators 3 1 2 15:06 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Wild 2 1 1 18:05 Away L 6-3
12/23/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:22 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Flyers 3 0 3 19:25 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:08 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 19:42 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:48 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:35 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:12 Away W 6-4

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

