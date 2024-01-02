The Detroit Red Wings, including Alex DeBrincat, will be on the ice Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. If you're considering a bet on DeBrincat against the Sharks, we have lots of info to help.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

DeBrincat's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:18 per game on the ice, is 0.

In DeBrincat's 37 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

DeBrincat has a point in 23 of 37 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

DeBrincat has had an assist in a game 18 times this season over 37 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that DeBrincat hits the over on his points over/under is 64.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of DeBrincat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 150 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-75) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 37 Games 3 38 Points 1 17 Goals 0 21 Assists 1

