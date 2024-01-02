On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Alexandre Texier going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Texier stats and insights

Texier has scored in six of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Bruins this season in two games (two shots).

Texier has picked up one assist on the power play.

Texier's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Texier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:16 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:39 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:57 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:19 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 14:33 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 1 0 11:13 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:54 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:45 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.