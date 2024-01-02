The Boston Bruins (22-7-6) -- who've won three in a row -- visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-18-8) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH is the spot to tune in to see the Bruins and the Blue Jackets square off.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/3/2023 Bruins Blue Jackets 3-1 BOS 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets Bruins 5-2 CBJ

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 139 goals allowed (3.7 per game) is 31st in the league.

The Blue Jackets have 119 goals this season (3.1 per game), 12th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 39 goals during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 38 7 18 25 17 12 0% Zachary Werenski 34 1 24 25 10 13 - Adam Fantilli 38 11 12 23 10 13 43.1% Kirill Marchenko 36 13 8 21 9 20 33.3% Ivan Provorov 38 2 18 20 20 6 -

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have allowed 91 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins rank 16th in the NHL with 112 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Bruins are 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players