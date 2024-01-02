The Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Gaudreau is a top offensive contributor for his team with 25 points (0.7 per game), as he has recorded seven goals and 18 assists in 38 games (playing 18:53 per game).

Zachary Werenski has made a major impact for Columbus this season with 25 points (one goal and 24 assists).

This season, Adam Fantilli has scored 11 goals and contributed 12 assists for Columbus, giving him a point total of 23.

In the crease, Spencer Martin's record stands at 3-7-1 on the season, allowing 39 goals (3.6 goals against average) and compiling 311 saves with an .889% save percentage (57th in the league).

Bruins Players to Watch

Pastrnak is one of Boston's leading contributors with 50 points. He has scored 22 goals and picked up 28 assists this season.

Brad Marchand has 13 goals and 20 assists, equaling 33 points (0.9 per game).

Charlie McAvoy has posted three goals and 22 assists for Boston.

Jeremy Swayman's record is 11-2-4. He has conceded 39 goals (2.2 goals against average) and made 499 saves with a .928% save percentage (second-best in league).

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.13 16th 5th 2.6 Goals Allowed 3.66 30th 16th 30.6 Shots 29.3 25th 27th 32.1 Shots Allowed 34.4 30th 4th 27.36% Power Play % 15.38% 25th 3rd 85.82% Penalty Kill % 80.95% 13th

