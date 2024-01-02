The Bowling Green Falcons (9-3, 0-0 MAC) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning run when taking on the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Stroh Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Bowling Green Stats Insights

This season, the Falcons have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.

In games Bowling Green shoots better than 44.8% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Falcons are the 91st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 300th.

The 74 points per game the Falcons score are just 0.9 more points than the Eagles allow (73.1).

Bowling Green is 7-0 when scoring more than 73.1 points.

Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Bowling Green put up 76.8 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 75.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Falcons allowed 74.1 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 83.3.

When it comes to total threes made, Bowling Green performed worse at home last season, draining 6.9 three-pointers per game, compared to 7.6 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 34.6% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.5% mark when playing on the road.

Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule