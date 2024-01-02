How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bowling Green Falcons (9-3, 0-0 MAC) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning run when taking on the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Stroh Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bowling Green Stats Insights
- This season, the Falcons have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
- In games Bowling Green shoots better than 44.8% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Falcons are the 91st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 300th.
- The 74 points per game the Falcons score are just 0.9 more points than the Eagles allow (73.1).
- Bowling Green is 7-0 when scoring more than 73.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Bowling Green put up 76.8 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 75.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Falcons allowed 74.1 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 83.3.
- When it comes to total threes made, Bowling Green performed worse at home last season, draining 6.9 three-pointers per game, compared to 7.6 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 34.6% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.5% mark when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|UMKC
|W 79-69
|Stroh Center
|12/19/2023
|Hampton
|W 75-65
|Stroh Center
|12/22/2023
|Siena Heights
|W 79-58
|Stroh Center
|1/2/2024
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Stroh Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Akron
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|1/9/2024
|Ohio
|-
|Stroh Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.