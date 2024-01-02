The Bowling Green Falcons (9-3, 0-0 MAC) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning stretch when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Stroh Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Watch this game on ESPN+

Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Bowling Green has covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

In the Falcons' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Eastern Michigan is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

A total of five Eagles games this season have gone over the point total.

