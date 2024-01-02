Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's MAC slate includes the Bowling Green Falcons (8-3, 0-0 MAC) versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-5, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Marcus Hill: 19.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rashaun Agee: 10.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jason Spurgin: 11.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- DaJion Humphrey: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Towns: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
- Tyson Acuff: 22.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yusuf Jihad: 9.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Arne Osojnik: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Julius Ellerbe: 4.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Legend Geeter: 5.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison
|Bowling Green Rank
|Bowling Green AVG
|Eastern Michigan AVG
|Eastern Michigan Rank
|223rd
|73.5
|Points Scored
|66.8
|321st
|61st
|65.7
|Points Allowed
|74.4
|265th
|67th
|39.5
|Rebounds
|32.3
|336th
|249th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|311th
|222nd
|7.0
|3pt Made
|6.2
|291st
|308th
|11.4
|Assists
|10.9
|327th
|117th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|11.5
|157th
