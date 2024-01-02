Tuesday's MAC slate includes the Bowling Green Falcons (8-3, 0-0 MAC) versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-5, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Marcus Hill: 19.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Rashaun Agee: 10.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Jason Spurgin: 11.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK DaJion Humphrey: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Sam Towns: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Tyson Acuff: 22.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

22.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Yusuf Jihad: 9.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Arne Osojnik: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Julius Ellerbe: 4.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Legend Geeter: 5.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison

Bowling Green Rank Bowling Green AVG Eastern Michigan AVG Eastern Michigan Rank 223rd 73.5 Points Scored 66.8 321st 61st 65.7 Points Allowed 74.4 265th 67th 39.5 Rebounds 32.3 336th 249th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 7.2 311th 222nd 7.0 3pt Made 6.2 291st 308th 11.4 Assists 10.9 327th 117th 11.1 Turnovers 11.5 157th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.