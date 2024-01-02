The Bowling Green Falcons (9-3, 0-0 MAC) are favored (by 9.5 points) to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is 140.5.

Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Bowling Green, Ohio

Venue: Stroh Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bowling Green -9.5 140.5

Bowling Green Betting Records & Stats

Bowling Green and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Bowling Green has an average total of 139.1 in its outings this year, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Falcons have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

Eastern Michigan sports a 5-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-4-0 mark from Bowling Green.

Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bowling Green 5 62.5% 74.0 141.3 65.1 138.2 146.9 Eastern Michigan 6 66.7% 67.3 141.3 73.1 138.2 144.9

Additional Bowling Green Insights & Trends

Bowling Green put together an 8-10-0 ATS record in conference play last year.

The 74.0 points per game the Falcons score are only 0.9 more points than the Eagles give up (73.1).

Bowling Green is 3-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall when scoring more than 73.1 points.

Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bowling Green 4-4-0 0-1 3-5-0 Eastern Michigan 5-4-0 1-2 5-4-0

Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bowling Green Eastern Michigan 7-9 Home Record 6-7 4-11 Away Record 2-13 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

