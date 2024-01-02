Brown County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Brown County, Ohio? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Brown County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Clinton at Georgetown Exempted Village
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Georgetown, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
