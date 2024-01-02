Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Clermont County, Ohio today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Clermont County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Blanchester High School at Clermont Northeastern

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 2

Location: Batavia, OH

Batavia, OH Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic

Southern Buckeye Athletic How to Stream: Watch Here

Felicity-Franklin at Williamsburg High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 2

Location: Williamsburg, OH

Williamsburg, OH Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic

Southern Buckeye Athletic How to Stream: Watch Here

Bethel Tate at Felicity-Franklin