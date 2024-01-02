Will Cole Sillinger score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Sillinger stats and insights

  • In four of 33 games this season, Sillinger has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Bruins this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Sillinger has zero points on the power play.
  • Sillinger's shooting percentage is 6.8%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Sillinger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:46 Away L 3-2 OT
12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:16 Home W 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:21 Away L 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:00 Home L 4-1
12/21/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:08 Home L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:47 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:13 Home L 6-3
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:50 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:41 Home L 5-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:42 Home L 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

