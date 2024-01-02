The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Damon Severson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Damon Severson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Severson stats and insights

Severson has scored in three of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Severson's shooting percentage is 14.8%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Severson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 20:09 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 23:42 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:03 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:17 Home L 4-1 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 25:11 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 21:33 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:02 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:57 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:03 Away L 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.