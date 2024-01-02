Will Daniel Sprong Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 2?
On Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings go head to head against the San Jose Sharks. Is Daniel Sprong going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Sprong stats and insights
- Sprong has scored in nine of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Sharks this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Sprong has accumulated one goal and four assists.
- Sprong's shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 150 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.
Sprong recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/29/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:02
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|14:21
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|8:09
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|9:31
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|12:15
|Away
|W 6-4
Red Wings vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
