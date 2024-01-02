On Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings go head to head against the San Jose Sharks. Is Daniel Sprong going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Sprong stats and insights

  • Sprong has scored in nine of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Sharks this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Sprong has accumulated one goal and four assists.
  • Sprong's shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have given up 150 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Sprong recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:46 Home L 5-3
12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:02 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Wild 1 1 0 14:21 Away L 6-3
12/23/2023 Devils 1 0 1 8:09 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 9:31 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:20 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:28 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:32 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:15 Away W 6-4

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

