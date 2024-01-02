David Perron will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Detroit Red Wings face the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Prop bets for Perron in that upcoming Red Wings-Sharks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

David Perron vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Perron Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Perron has a plus-minus of -10, while averaging 12:16 on the ice per game.

Perron has scored a goal in six of 31 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Perron has a point in 10 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Perron has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 31 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Perron goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Perron has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Perron Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 150 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-75).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 31 Games 3 14 Points 3 7 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

