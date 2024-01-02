Dayton vs. UMass January 2 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's A-10 schedule includes the UMass Minutewomen (2-9) against the Dayton Flyers (6-5) at 5:00 PM ET.
Dayton vs. UMass Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Dayton Players to Watch
- Arianna Smith: 9.7 PTS, 12.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mariah Perez: 9.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Ivy Wolf: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Destiny Bohanon: 10.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Anyssa Jones: 8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
UMass Players to Watch
- Stefanie Kulesza: 12.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kristin Williams: 10.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bre Bellamy: 7.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tori Hyduke: 5.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Lilly Taulelei: 7.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
