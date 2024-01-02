The Dayton Flyers' (6-7) A-10 schedule includes Tuesday's matchup with the UMass Minutewomen (2-11) at William D. Mullins Center. It tips at 5:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Dayton vs. UMass Scoring Comparison

The Flyers put up 8.4 fewer points per game (65.9) than the Minutewomen allow (74.3).

Dayton is 4-0 when it scores more than 74.3 points.

UMass is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 65.9 points.

The 56.9 points per game the Minutewomen average are 13.9 fewer points than the Flyers allow (70.8).

The Minutewomen shoot 38.5% from the field, 6.3% lower than the Flyers allow defensively.

The Flyers make 40.0% of their shots from the field, just 6.4% less than the Minutewomen's defensive field-goal percentage.

Dayton Leaders

Arianna Smith: 9.1 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 56.0 FG%

9.1 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 56.0 FG% Ivy Wolf: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75)

11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75) Mariah Perez: 8.0 PTS, 44.9 FG%

8.0 PTS, 44.9 FG% Destiny Bohanon: 9.8 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53)

9.8 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53) Anyssa Jones: 8.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dayton Schedule