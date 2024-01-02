How to Watch the Dayton vs. UMass Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dayton Flyers' (6-7) A-10 schedule includes Tuesday's matchup with the UMass Minutewomen (2-11) at William D. Mullins Center. It tips at 5:00 PM ET.
Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Dayton vs. UMass Scoring Comparison
- The Flyers put up 8.4 fewer points per game (65.9) than the Minutewomen allow (74.3).
- Dayton is 4-0 when it scores more than 74.3 points.
- UMass is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 65.9 points.
- The 56.9 points per game the Minutewomen average are 13.9 fewer points than the Flyers allow (70.8).
- The Minutewomen shoot 38.5% from the field, 6.3% lower than the Flyers allow defensively.
- The Flyers make 40.0% of their shots from the field, just 6.4% less than the Minutewomen's defensive field-goal percentage.
Dayton Leaders
- Arianna Smith: 9.1 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 56.0 FG%
- Ivy Wolf: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75)
- Mariah Perez: 8.0 PTS, 44.9 FG%
- Destiny Bohanon: 9.8 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53)
- Anyssa Jones: 8.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)
Dayton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Ohio Dominican
|W 83-64
|UD Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 70-53
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|Duquesne
|L 70-42
|UD Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UMass
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|1/6/2024
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|UD Arena
|1/12/2024
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
