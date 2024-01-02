Delaware County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Delaware County, Ohio, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Delaware County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Lexington High School at Big Walnut
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Sunbury, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
