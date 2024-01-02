Will Dylan Larkin Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 2?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Dylan Larkin score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Larkin stats and insights
- Larkin has scored in 12 of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken four shots in one game versus the Sharks this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus 10 assists.
- He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 12.0% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are conceding 150 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.
Larkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|20:03
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/29/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|22:22
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:21
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|22:44
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|21:38
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|18:37
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|21:13
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|5:26
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|22:10
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|16:30
|Away
|W 5-3
Red Wings vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
