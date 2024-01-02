Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings will play the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Looking to wager on Larkin's props? Here is some information to help you.

Dylan Larkin vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Larkin Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Larkin has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 19:45 on the ice per game.

Larkin has scored a goal in 12 of 31 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Larkin has a point in 20 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points eight times.

In 14 of 31 games this season, Larkin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Larkin's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 36.4% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 54.1% of Larkin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Larkin Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 150 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-75).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 31 Games 3 31 Points 4 13 Goals 1 18 Assists 3

