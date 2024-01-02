The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Hamilton County, Ohio today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lebanon at Turpin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2

7:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Clark Montessori High School at Miami Valley Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2

7:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Miami Valley Conference

Miami Valley Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place High School at Finneytown High School