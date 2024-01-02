Hamilton County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Hamilton County, Ohio today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lebanon at Turpin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clark Montessori High School at Miami Valley Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Miami Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place High School at Finneytown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.