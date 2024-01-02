Ivan Provorov will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Columbus Blue Jackets play the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena. Looking to bet on Provorov's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ivan Provorov vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Provorov has averaged 23:03 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -12.

Provorov has a goal in two of 38 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Provorov has a point in 17 of 38 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Provorov has an assist in 15 of 38 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Provorov's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Provorov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Provorov Stats vs. the Bruins

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 91 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 38 Games 5 20 Points 1 2 Goals 1 18 Assists 0

