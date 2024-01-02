Will J.T. Compher score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings face off against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Compher stats and insights

In seven of 32 games this season, Compher has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Compher has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.

Compher averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 150 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Compher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 21:24 Home L 5-3 12/29/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:07 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:53 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 21:57 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:26 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:03 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:54 Away W 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.