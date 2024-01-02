The Detroit Red Wings, J.T. Compher included, will meet the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Compher's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

J.T. Compher vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Compher Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Compher has averaged 17:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Compher has scored a goal in seven of 32 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 17 of 32 games this season, Compher has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Compher has had an assist in a game 13 times this season over 32 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Compher's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

Compher has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Compher Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 150 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-75).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 32 Games 4 23 Points 0 8 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

