Jack Roslovic will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Boston Bruins play on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Roslovic available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jack Roslovic vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Roslovic Season Stats Insights

Roslovic's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:25 per game on the ice, is -8.

Roslovic has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 16 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In six of 16 games this season, Roslovic has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Roslovic has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 16 games played, including multiple assists once.

Roslovic's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Roslovic going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Roslovic Stats vs. the Bruins

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 16 Games 3 8 Points 1 2 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

