Will Justin Holl find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings face off against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Holl stats and insights

  • Holl is yet to score through 25 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Holl has no points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 150 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Holl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:20 Away L 6-3
12/22/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:45 Home W 7-6 SO
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:23 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:24 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 6-4
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:37 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 6-5 OT
12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:14 Away W 5-4 OT
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:56 Home W 4-1

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

