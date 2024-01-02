On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head against the Boston Bruins. Is Kent Johnson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • In four of 22 games this season, Johnson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Johnson has no points on the power play.
  • Johnson averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.1%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:57 Away L 3-2 OT
12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 14:15 Home W 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 4-1
12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:59 Home L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 13:54 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 6-3
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 3 2 1 14:23 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:55 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:46 Home W 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

