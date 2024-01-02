Tuesday's contest between the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 0-0 MAC) and the Ball State Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 MAC) at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has a projected final score of 78-70 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Kent State squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 2.

There is no line set for the game.

Kent State vs. Ball State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Kent, Ohio

Venue: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Kent State vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 78, Ball State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Kent State vs. Ball State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kent State (-8.9)

Kent State (-8.9) Computer Predicted Total: 148.1

Kent State has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Ball State is 6-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Golden Flashes are 8-2-0 and the Cardinals are 4-5-0.

Kent State Performance Insights

The Golden Flashes average 79.9 points per game (70th in college basketball) while allowing 72.9 per contest (226th in college basketball). They have a +84 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Kent State grabs 36.1 rebounds per game (210th in college basketball) while allowing 33.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.2 boards per game.

Kent State knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (154th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.5. It shoots 34.4% from deep while its opponents hit 33.7% from long range.

The Golden Flashes average 97.8 points per 100 possessions (125th in college basketball), while allowing 89.2 points per 100 possessions (163rd in college basketball).

Kent State has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (297th in college basketball play), 1.5 fewer than the 14.8 it forces on average (35th in college basketball).

