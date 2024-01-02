The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 0-0 MAC) are home in MAC play against the Ball State Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Kent State vs. Ball State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kent State Stats Insights

  • The Golden Flashes are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, the same percentage the Cardinals allow to opponents.
  • Kent State has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Golden Flashes are the 210th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 231st.
  • The Golden Flashes score 12.2 more points per game (79.9) than the Cardinals give up (67.7).
  • When Kent State scores more than 67.7 points, it is 7-3.

Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kent State scored 83.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 15.6 points per contest.
  • The Golden Flashes ceded 65.7 points per game in home games, compared to 65.2 away from home.
  • Kent State made 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged in road games (7.2 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).

Kent State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Cleveland State W 83-77 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/21/2023 @ Oregon L 84-70 Matthew Knight Arena
12/29/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) L 66-46 University Credit Union Pavilion
1/2/2024 Ball State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
1/6/2024 @ Eastern Michigan - George Gervin GameAbove Center
1/9/2024 Toledo - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

