How to Watch Kent State vs. Ball State on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 0-0 MAC) are home in MAC play against the Ball State Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Kent State vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Toledo vs Ohio (7:00 PM ET | January 2)
- Buffalo vs Central Michigan (7:00 PM ET | January 2)
- Western Michigan vs Miami (OH) (7:00 PM ET | January 2)
- Eastern Michigan vs Bowling Green (7:00 PM ET | January 2)
Kent State Stats Insights
- The Golden Flashes are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, the same percentage the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- Kent State has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Golden Flashes are the 210th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 231st.
- The Golden Flashes score 12.2 more points per game (79.9) than the Cardinals give up (67.7).
- When Kent State scores more than 67.7 points, it is 7-3.
Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kent State scored 83.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 15.6 points per contest.
- The Golden Flashes ceded 65.7 points per game in home games, compared to 65.2 away from home.
- Kent State made 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged in road games (7.2 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).
Kent State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Cleveland State
|W 83-77
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 84-70
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 66-46
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|1/2/2024
|Ball State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Eastern Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|1/9/2024
|Toledo
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.