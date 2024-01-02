The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 0-0 MAC) are home in MAC play against the Ball State Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kent State vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Kent State Stats Insights

The Golden Flashes are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, the same percentage the Cardinals allow to opponents.

Kent State has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Golden Flashes are the 210th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 231st.

The Golden Flashes score 12.2 more points per game (79.9) than the Cardinals give up (67.7).

When Kent State scores more than 67.7 points, it is 7-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kent State scored 83.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 15.6 points per contest.

The Golden Flashes ceded 65.7 points per game in home games, compared to 65.2 away from home.

Kent State made 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged in road games (7.2 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kent State Upcoming Schedule