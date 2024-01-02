The Ball State Cardinals (8-3, 0-0 MAC) face a fellow MAC opponent, the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3, 0-0 MAC), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Kent State vs. Ball State Game Information

Kent State Players to Watch

Chris Payton: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Jalen Sullinger: 15.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Giovanni Santiago: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK VonCameron Davis: 11.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Ball State Players to Watch

Basheer Jihad: 18.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

18.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Jalin Anderson: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Mickey Pearson Jr.: 12.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Mason Jones: 5.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Ben Hendriks: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Kent State vs. Ball State Stat Comparison

Kent State Rank Kent State AVG Ball State AVG Ball State Rank 25th 84.3 Points Scored 76.1 156th 222nd 72.5 Points Allowed 66.5 76th 138th 37.7 Rebounds 36.1 214th 63rd 10.8 Off. Rebounds 9.2 181st 149th 7.9 3pt Made 7.6 170th 137th 14.2 Assists 12.4 263rd 304th 13.5 Turnovers 11.6 166th

