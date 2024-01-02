The Columbus Blue Jackets, with Kirill Marchenko, are in action Tuesday against the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Marchenko's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Marchenko has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 15:47 on the ice per game.

Marchenko has netted a goal in a game 11 times this season in 36 games played, including multiple goals once.

Marchenko has a point in 16 of 36 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Marchenko has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 36 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Marchenko goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Marchenko has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 36 Games 4 21 Points 1 13 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

